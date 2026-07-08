Game Animator
Evolution Services Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2026-07-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Evolution Services Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
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Company Description
Home of the classics. Shaping the future of slots.
NetEnt is a leading provider of premium online casino content, delivering unforgettable gaming experiences for players across the globe. With a portfolio of over 250 game titles, we've been at the forefront of innovation since 1996, developing iconic slots such as Starburst, Gonzo's Quest and Dead or Alive.
Our mission is simple: to give operators the tools to captivate their players and keep entertainment at the heart of online gaming.
With a strong focus on quality, fairness, and responsible gaming, NetEnt remains a trusted partner for the world's top operators.
NetEnt's journey began with titles that redefined online slots. The cosmic brilliance of Starburst has made it one of the most-played games in the world. Our loveable characters from Gonzo's Quest and Finn and the Swirly Spin brought storytelling and personality to the reels in ways players had never experienced before.
Job Description
NETENT is looking for an experienced all round Game Animator with 2D professional skills and proactive life attitude, interested in work with designing, conceptualizing, and continuously bringing characters, effects, and environments to life in the NetEnt games.
To apply for this role you should have an excellent knowledge of game art animation creation and traditional drawing. It's very desirable to have skills and knowledge in game development. Also Supply a recent portfolio.
We are offering challenging projects, opportunities for self-development and professional growth, creative environment, friendly colleagues and international team!
Your main work tasks will include:
Animate characters, environments, and FX in different styles.
Bring characters, effects, and environments to life
Work with programmers to achieve the best possible results with the technology available
Qualifications
What's your background?
Professional experience in Spine.
Excellent skills in 2D animation.
Ability to produce animations in a variety of styles
Experience in drawing and illustration
Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, Spine or similar software
Good knowledge of English, both written and spoken
Good Communication skills
Ability to perform multiple tasks and projects concurrently
Creative mindset
Bonus skills:
3D animation (any 3D software)
Special effects (After Effects or other software).
Personality requirements:
• Ability to perform multiple tasks and projects concurrently and to meet deadlines for each such task and project
• Ability to generate and implement ideas
• Be visible, vocal, objective and open to feedback
• Actively work with and improve the NetEnt culture and values
• Working with people of varied backgrounds
• Enhancing own skills
Who are you?
The most important characteristics to succeed in this role are to be able to provide animations in a variety of styles, keep deadlines, and be self-motivated.
You are communicative, analytical, and prone to take initiative. You are flexible, thorough and enjoy working in a fast paced, dynamic environment and work well under pressure.
We look forward to your application in English including a letter in which you introduce yourself and tell us about your interest in the specific position.
Additional Information
Exciting opportunity at our NetEnt Game Studio in the heart of Gothenburg with amazing colleagues! Join our dynamic international team and be a part of a vibrant work environment where innovation thrives. Embrace the city ́s energy as you contribute to our company's growth! NetEnt provides a dynamic and creative work environment with a unique opportunity for the right people to enhance their skills and drive their passion.
Our benefits are
Competitive pension, health and medical insurance
30 paid vacation days
Fitness benefit (Friskvårdsbidrag)
Professional growth
Sport activities, parties, team buildings
Today, every NetEnt game is crafted to combine innovation with style. From cutting-edge mechanics to stunning visuals, our portfolio is built for the modern player while staying true to the classics that made us who we are.
Now, all of our games can be played right here on our official site. Whether you're exploring the next big release on our roadmap or revisiting a legend in our games section.If you want to be part of one of the most exciting industries in the world, then apply now and be a key player in our success story! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19
E-post: hrsweden@evolution.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Game Animator". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Evolution Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 556532-6443) Arbetsplats
Evolution - Göteborg Jobbnummer
9997064