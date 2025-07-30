GAC IG - Senior Project Manager
2025-07-30
Senior Project Manager
About the Role
We are looking for a Senior Project Manager to join our team at the Frösundavik office in Stockholm. In this role, you will lead large-scale, high-impact customer projects (Category A), characterized by technical and organizational complexity, multi-business collaboration, and strategic importance. These projects often include advanced software, integrated services, and sustainability goals.
You will be responsible for ensuring successful project execution, customer satisfaction, and financial performance, while adhering to Schneider Electric's Customer Project Process (CPP).
Key Responsibilities
• Define and implement a clear execution strategy throughout the project lifecycle
• Lead and coordinate a cross-functional project team (typically fewer than 10 people)
• Manage customer and third-party relationships, ensuring contractual obligations are met
• Monitor and report on project progress, risks, and KPIs, escalating issues when needed
• Drive customer satisfaction and identify opportunities for additional business, especially in digital and service areas
• Ensure compliance with Schneider Electric's quality, safety (HSE), and cybersecurity standards
• Collaborate with service teams to identify and develop CAPEX and OPEX opportunities
• Contribute to the Project Management Community of Practice by sharing best practices and lessons learned
What You Bring to the Team
Education
• Degree in Engineering and/or Business
• Master's degree is a plus
• PMP-P certification required
Languages
• Fluent in English
• Additional languages are a plus
Experience
• At least 4 years of experience managing Category A/B projects or sub-projects
• Experience with equipment or transactional orders is a plus
• Cross-functional and international project experience is highly valued
Mobility
• Willingness to be located near customer decision-makers and adapt to evolving project needs
Skills
• Strong leadership and communication skills in multicultural environments
• Ability to influence and collaborate within a complex matrix organization
• Digital mindset with familiarity in EcoStruxure solutions and modern project tools
• Strategic thinking focused on delivering customer value and business impact
What We Offer You
• Flexibility: Our Global Flexibility at Work policy and hybrid work model support your work-life integration
• Career Development: A dynamic environment where you can grow and learn every day
• Comprehensive Benefits: Including paid family leave, wellness initiatives, and more
• Inclusive Culture: We foster a respectful, inclusive workplace where everyone can be their authentic selves
Feeling inspired?
We'd love to learn more about you. Apply today! We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate.
Looking to make an IMPACT with your career?
When you are thinking about joining a new team, culture matters. At Schneider Electric, our values and behaviors are the foundation for creating a great culture to support business success. We believe that our IMPACT values - Inclusion, Mastery, Purpose, Action, Curiosity, Teamwork - starts with us.
IMPACT is also your invitation to join Schneider Electric where you can contribute to turning sustainability ambition into actions, no matter what role you play. It is a call to connect your career with the ambition of achieving a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable world.
We are looking for IMPACT Makers; exceptional people who turn sustainability ambitions into actions at the intersection of automation, electrification, and digitization. We celebrate IMPACT Makers and believe everyone has the potential to be one.
Become an IMPACT Maker with Schneider Electric - apply today!
EUR36 billion global revenue
• 13% organic growth
150 000+ employees in 100+ countries
#1 on the Global 100 World's most ... Ersättning
SALARY
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ed2bcfd5-58aa-43f4-ba3e-344...". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schneider Electric Sverige AB
(org.nr 556259-3532) Arbetsplats
Schneider Electric
9440824