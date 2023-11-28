Future Talent Programme - Global IM IT Analyst Sustainability
2023-11-28
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Start your career development and become Tetra Pak's next Future Talent! We are looking for highly motivated newly graduates to join us in 2024!
Future Talent Programme is a Trainee Program within Tetra Pak Global IM. We offer a permanent position starting in September 2024 at our site in Lund. You will onboard an individually designed development program for 12 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the program you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak's IT organization to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career!
Visit https://www.tetrapak.com/about-tetra-pak/careers/future-talent
and read more about Tetra Pak Future Talent Program!
Tetra Pak Global Information Management (Global IM) supports the Tetra Pak Group with all aspects of Information Management. We set the Information Management strategy and standards and work together with Tetra Pak's Global Process Owners to automate our business processes making sure we run projects & services that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and our customers. Global IM has approx. 900 employees in four main sites: Chakan in India, Lund in Sweden, Denton in the USA and in Singapore.
You will be based in Lund, Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As our Future Talent GLOBAL IM, IT Analyst Sustainability, you will:
Be part of the Tetra Pak Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reporting Programme team
Explore relevant tools and capabilities in the Sustainability domain; e.g., Carbon footprint management, Life Cycle Assessment, Green IT, Recyclability tracking, DEI Frameworks
Build and support the tools required in the system landscape for Sustainability Reporting at Tetra Pak
We believe you have
A university degree; a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering or similar from 2023 or 2024.
You have good communications skills, written and spoken.
You are fluent in English, written and spoken
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
apply with your CV and Cover Letter in English through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-12-27
To know more about the position contact Project Manager Linda Fazekas +46 733 36 40 06
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
