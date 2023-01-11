Future Talent Programme - Analyst Business Information & Analytics
2023-01-11
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Start your career development and become Tetra Pak's next Future Talent! We are looking for highly motivated newly graduates to join us in 2023!
Future Talent Program is a Trainee Program within Tetra Pak. We offer a permanent position from start in September 2023 at our site in Lund. You will onboard an individual designed development program for 18 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the program you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career!
Visit https://www.tetrapak.com/about/future-talent
and read more about Tetra Pak Future Talent Program!
You will be based in Lund, Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As our new Future Talent - Analyst Business Information & Analytics you will:
Be part of Business Information & Analytics (BI&A) Center of Excellence (COE) coordinating BI&A activities in all geographies and business units
Contribute to defining Tetra Pak BI&A strategy and driving it implementation in the lines of business
Collaborate with various networks of Colleagues to deploy BI&A solutions
Learn best in class BI&A tools (Microsoft Power BI, KNIME, SAP HANA...) and transfer your knowledge to Tetra Pak Colleagues
Facilitate interactions between IT and Business
Roll-out of Data Science capabilities to business users
We believe you have
You have a Masters Degree in Computer Science/Engineering, Data Analytics and Business Economics, or Information Systems (Graduated 2022-2023)
It is possible that you have experience working in multi-cultural environment, proven to be independent self-learner.
You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
You have good communications skills, written and spoken
Previous international studies/experience are considered meritious
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply with your CV and Cover Letter through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-02-01
To know more about the position contact Sergei Leschinsky at +41 21 729 2495
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson e at +46 46 36 2320
