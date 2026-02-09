Future Talent - DevOps Engineer
2026-02-09
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Start your career development and become Tetra Pak's next Future Talent! We are looking for highly motivated newly graduates to join us in 2026!
Future Talent Programme is a Trainee Programme within Tetra Pak. We offer a permanent position from start in September 2026 at our site in Lund. You will onboard an individually designed development programme for 12 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the programme you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career!
Tetra Pak Global Information Management (Global IM) supports the Tetra Pak Group with all aspects of Information Management. We set the Information Management strategy and standards and work together with Tetra Pak's Global Process Owners to automate our business processes making sure we run projects & services that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its customers. Global IM has approx. 900 employees in four main sites: Chakan in India, Lund in Sweden, Denton in the USA and in Singapore.
Visit https://www.tetrapak.com/about-tetra-pak/careers/future-talent
and read more about Tetra Pak Future Talent Programme!
This position belongs to the GIM track.
You will be based in Lund, Sweden, but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As our new Future Talent - DevOps Engineer, you will learn how to:
Deploy and manage our Data management and AI solutions in production environment.
Design and manage CI/CD pipelines and work with new technology and a state-of-the art DevOps tool chain.
Drive infrastructure as code (IaC) and automation.
Work with a focus on cybersecurity and industry best practices.
We believe you have
You have a Master's Degree in Engineering (Graduated 2025-2026) with studies connected to Computer Science or similar
A strong interest in building knowledge within DevOps, automation and cybersecurity.
Strong problem-solving skills and analytical mindset.
You are a good team player and enjoy helping others with an ability to collaborate across global teams.
You have experience with coding and in PowerShell, Python, Bash, or other scripting languages
Previous experience with CI/CD or tools like Azure DevOps, Terraform, Kubernetes, Docker is a merit.
You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
You have good communication skills, written and spoken
Previous international studies/experience are considered meritorious
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2026-03-02.
To know more about the position contact Paul Eriksson at +46 46 36 1243
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
