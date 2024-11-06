Future Talent - Data Science Expert
2024-11-06
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Start your career development and become Tetra Pak's next Future Talent! We are looking for highly motivated newly graduates to join us in 2025!
Future Talent Programme is a Trainee Program within Tetra Pak. We offer a permanent position from start in September 2025 at our site in Lund. You will onboard an individually designed development program for 18 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the program you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career!
Visit https://www.tetrapak.com/about-tetra-pak/careers/future-talent
and read more about Tetra Pak Future Talent Program!
You will be based in Lund, Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As our new Future Talent - Data Science Expert you will:
Support development teams in transferring data to fact-based decision making and knowledge building.
Participate in and lead data science work in key areas for innovation.
Develop the data science and statistics capability in engineering to meet future needs.
We believe you have
You have a Masters Degree in Engineering (Graduated 2024-2025) with studies connected to data science and statistics.
You have a strong interest to build knowledge from data by statistical and machine learning models.
You have strong analytical mind-set and you enjoy helping others understand complex data in an easily explainable way, allowing them to draw relevant conclusions.
Coding skills in Python and/or MatLab.
It is possible that you have experience working with databases, data pipelining, image analysis and/or neural networks.
You are a true finisher and have the ability to work independently.
You are a team player with good communication skills, written & spoken.
You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
Previous international studies/experience is a merit.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply with your CV and Cover Letter in English through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-11-27.
To know more about the position contact Jonas Ingby at +46 46 36 3870
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
