Future Buyer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Ready for a challenge?
Good. Because we are ready for you!
What kind of challenge, you might wonder?
We are now hiring fresh graduates who will learn and grow in our purchasing organization, Volvo Group Purchasing (GTP). We want to make sure that we have the competence and abilities to build our future, so therefore you are important to us! We are looking for someone who will thrive in a dynamic business environment, enjoy building relationships, and feel comfortable in learning as you go.
Who are we and what do we offer?
We are a global team with sites all around the world and our environment is open, diverse, and collaborative. At Purchasing, we take pride in strategically optimizing the company's growth while ensuring the sustainability of our purchasing decisions and fostering strong, resilient partnerships with our suppliers. A dream job if you ask us!
The opportunity
The position will start with a three month's training program, where you get to know us at Volvo Group Purchasing and we get to know you. You will join learning modules and take part in trainings, designed to help you grow into your role as a Buyer. In addition, you will have the opportunity to work on real purchasing assignments from the start, where you will learn to independently drive your own business through a portfolio of suppliers and negotiate great results, while maintaining excellent supplier relations.
Responsibilities of a buyer at Volvo Group Purchasing includes:
Manage a specific portfolio of components/services and drive activities in Sourcing, Project, Operations and Service Market phases.
Partner with internal stakeholders to implement sourcing strategies and identify sourcing needs, including leading supplier qualification activities and contract negotiations.
Work closely with our supply chain partners to ensure deliverables to projects and to our manufacturing sites.
Monitor, identify, and mitigate supply chain risks.
Perform daily purchasing activities related to ordering, logistics and financial flows to suppliers.
Drive continuous improvement within your segment and strengthen Volvo Groups competitive advantage by understanding the business needs and the supplier market.
Work in accordance with the Volvo processes, the Code of Conduct, and the Volvo Values
Your profile
Your interest in purchasing and willingness to try new things is a great foundation for succeeding in this role, alongside these key criteria's:
Master of Science or Business Administration
Excellent spoken and written English (Additional languages are given merit)
A drive for continuous development and passion for learning
Former Future Buyer Vinayak says:
"As a student, finishing my master's degree, I wanted to kickstart my career. It can be challenging without hands-on experience in the field you are interested in. I really wanted to be at a workspace where you have the time to be curious, learn and practice simultaneously. The Future Buyer role at Volvo Group has provided me with exactly that. Working with real business cases gives me the confidence to say, "Yes, my job does make a difference"".
Let's do some business together!
If you are someone that believe success comes from daring to think new, enjoying challenges, and values teamwork in business, you would be a fantastic fit for our team!
Curious and have questions? Call us: Jennie Crawford, +46 73 9022280 or Beatrice Enerstad +46 73 9027284
Last application date 5th of April 2024.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
