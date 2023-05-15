Futuraskolan Internation School of Stockholm- Grade 2 Classroom Teacher
Primary School Classroom Teacher
Grade 2
Futuraskolan International School of Stockholm
DESCRIPTION: Primary School Classroom Teacher
REPORTS TO: Principal, Vice Principal, and Subject Area Coordinator
Starting: August 2023 - June 2024 (Full Time/ Temporary Parental Leave Coverage)
Responsibility:
The Teacher reports directly to the Coordinator or Principal and is responsible for active contribution to the philosophy, policies, and well-being of Futuraskolan International School of Stockholm students.
He/she is expected to model personal characteristics from the International Primary Curriculum personal curriculum, in all aspects of employment, for our students and for our school so that we can develop as a professional learning team.
Teaching
Cooperate in a teaching team to plan instruction that meets the individual needs, interests and abilities of students.
Meet and instruct, with prepared materials, assigned groups of children at designated times.
Encourage students to set and maintain appropriate standards of classroom behavior.
Assess the accomplishments of students on a regular basis and provide progress reports as required.
Take all reasonable precautions to ensure the safety and welfare of members of the class and, indirectly, for all children within the school during teaching times, break times and throughout the school day.
Strive to maintain and improve professional competence.
Employ contemporary techniques using modern methods and teaching aides as well as arranging field trips as appropriate to accomplish the desired goals.
Administrative
Maintain accurate, complete and correct records as required by the school.
Provide regular and constructive feedback via Admentum, staff email, Google Classroom, newsletters, and whole-class or individual discussions promoting effective communication with students, parents and colleagues.
Attend parent-teacher conferences as scheduled, remain accessible to students and parents for education-related purposes as required or requested to do so under reasonable terms.
Participate in after school activities and attend various school functions, particularly when they pertain to your class or extracurricular club.
Take all necessary precautions to protect, maintain and return all equipment and materials to designated areas.
Act as intermediary when special attention may be required to overcome academic problems for a student in your charge; informing of all relevant staff.
Assist the administration in implementing all policies and procedures or rules governing student life and develop order in the classroom in a fair and just manner.
Act as a mentor, if requested by the Principal or Coordinator, for a teacher new to the school.
Plan and supervise purposeful assignments for Teacher Assistants and volunteers, if provided.
Attend staff meetings, teacher in-service days, professional development seminars and serve on staff committees. Perform other duties as may be assigned by the Coordinator or Principal.
Curriculum
Prepare written lesson plans and establish clear instructional objectives based on curriculum, utilizing core teaching resources and supplementary materials.
Review curriculum documents as required by the various accreditation and authorization agencies.
Differentiation
Create a classroom environment conducive to learning and enquiry appropriate to the maturity and interests of the students in the class.
Promote a positive atmosphere supportive of student's emotional well-being.
Make provision for the needs of all learners and support and promote learning styles which cater to individual differences.
Teaching qualification is necessary. Experience teaching students from diverse cultures is encouraged.
About the School :
Futuraskolan International School of Stockholm operates with an international license and offers an international education across Grades 1-9 with English as the language of instruction. We do not follow the Swedish Curriculum (LgR11). We strive to develop students who are internationally minded, generous in spirit and imbued with a sense of community service founded on respect. We want our students to become caring global citizens- core values which are more than just words - they are alive within the school. We are accredited by the International Primary Curriculum (IPC) and International Middle Years Curriculum (IMYC). We belong to the European Council of International Schools (ECIS) and the Nordic Network (NN) and Fieldwork Education.
At Futuraskolan International School of Stockholm we are committed to protecting children. All applicants will therefore be required to undergo appropriate child protection screening. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked.
WE ONLY ACCEPT APPLICATIONS IN ENGLISH
Principal - nicole.macdonald@futuraskolan.se
Vice Principal - veronna.pomeroy@futuraskolan.se
