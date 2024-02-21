Fundraising Communications Specialist - Better Shelter, Stockholm
2024-02-21
Are you ready to turn your passion for communication and fundraising into a force for positive change? Do you stay updated with current trends and techniques in social media and digital communication? Are you eager to contribute to a Swedish non-profit humanitarian organization committed to providing safety to displaced individuals worldwide? If so, an exciting opportunity awaits you in Stockholm as a Fundraising Communications Specialist at Better Shelter!
About Better Shelter
Better Shelter is a Swedish independent non-profit humanitarian organization free from political or religious links. They design, produce, and distribute the award-winning Relief Housing Unit (RHU) shelter. A temporary and modular shelter that offers displaced people safety and dignity on their path toward a life in peace in a permanent home. Since 2015, our client has delivered more than 90,000 shelters to emergency, crisis, and development programs in over 80 countries.
Job duties and responsibilities
Fundraising communication and public engagement
Develop and maintain the private sector partnerships and fundraising section on the Better Shelter website.
Create compelling content, including blog posts, news articles, case studies, presentations, and videos/photos to support fundraising activities.
Contribute to communication plans for fundraising campaigns.
Research and identify creative opportunities for optimizing fundraising communication.
Plan and create fundraising content for various communication channels.
Manage social media plan, coordinate social media assets, and liaise with partners and creative agencies for fundraising communications.
Write briefs for videographers and photographers.
Brand Awareness
Contribute to Better Shelter's public awareness and fundraising activities.
Assist in developing and managing Better Shelter's public awareness strategy.
Project manage the development and implementation of brand guidelines for private sector partners.
Coordinate and implement public awareness efforts in emergencies and thematic campaigns.
Qualifications and experience
Minimum three years of relevant experience in communication, fundraising, and/or marketing in humanitarian, international relations, or political sectors.
Post-upper secondary education in a relevant field (Bachelor's degree or equivalent, Master's degree preferred), preferably in Communications and/or Marketing.
Fluency in English is required and expertise in French, Arabic, or Spanish is beneficial. Swedish is desirable.
Experience in a similar role within an international organization or national chapter.
Proficient in Microsoft Office, intermediate or advanced level in InDesign, Photoshop, and video editing software.
Skills and personality
Excellent communication skills (verbal and written) with strong interpersonal abilities in a diverse environment.
Strong project management skills, including planning and coordination.
Outstanding writing, editing, and headline-writing abilities for tailored materials on tight deadlines.
Proven social media skills and experience in developing communication strategies.
Ability to work with stakeholders across functional and national boundaries.
Analytical, structured, tolerant, pragmatic, result-oriented, and target-focused.
Hands-on and open-minded.
About the employment
You will be directly hired by Better Shelter and the employment is full-time (100 %). You will be covered by a collective agreement that among other things states 30 days of vacation and additional health insurance.
Interested in this role?
We are interviewing on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application with your CV as soon as possible. For questions, do not hesitate to contact zeinab.ayache@novare.se
