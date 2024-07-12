Fundraiser- Sales through Personal Meetings!
International Rescue Committee Sverige Insamling / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos International Rescue Committee Sverige Insamling i Stockholm
Make a difference with Face2face at Rescue!
Do you want to use your passion for communication and sales to support a good cause? Then Face2face at Rescue is the right place for you! We are currently looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our campaign teams. With us, you not only get the opportunity to develop your skills in sales and marketing but also the chance to make a real difference for people in need.
What we offer: An engaging and dynamic work environment where you get to be part of a team working for a humanitarian cause.
Personalized training and guidance from our experienced leaders, providing you with valuable experiences for life.
Daily follow-up and support from our experienced leaders to help you reach your goals.
The opportunity to represent and support Rescue in our campaigns.
We are looking for someone who: Is passionate and dedicated to making a difference for people in need.
Has good communication skills and enjoys interacting with people.
Is goal-oriented, driven, and has a positive attitude.
Speaks fluent English or Swedish.
Enjoy working in social environments where you work outdoors, meet new people, and want to learn from it!
Who are we? Face2face at Rescue is part of the international charity organization Rescue, with offices around the world.
We work to save lives and create sustainable changes in communities worldwide.
We offer an exciting and meaningful workplace where you get the opportunity to make a difference every day.
We believe in your potential and are here to support your personal and professional development.
Apply today and become part of our team fighting to make the world a better place!
Visit our website for more information: www.rescue.org/se
Application & SalaryLocation: StockholmSalary: Fixed salaryContact: We recommend that you submit your application promptly as the selection process is ongoing. Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare International Rescue Committee Sverige Insamling
, https://se.rescue.org/ Arbetsplats
International Rescue Committee (rescue) Kontakt
Amme Altimimi amme.altimimi@rescue.org Jobbnummer
8800098