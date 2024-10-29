Fundraiser wanted for Södermalm

International Rescue Committee Sverige Insamling / Försäljarjobb / Stockholm
2024-10-29


Join Rescue: Become a part of our rescue journey!
When you join the Rescue family, you embark on a journey of personal development and humanitarian growth. Our goal is for every individual who joins our organization to contribute to making the world a better place while growing and developing personally. In 2024, we aim to expand our team of passionate field recruiters who want to make a real difference.
Who we are: A global charity organization focused on saving lives and creating sustainable change
Operating worldwide, with projects ranging from humanitarian aid to long-term development
Offering meaningful work where every effort plays a role in improving people's lives
Who we're looking for: Passionate individuals with a strong desire to make a difference and a burning commitment to humanity
Experience is advantageous but not necessary - we're looking for individuals with potential and a desire to learn and grow
Enjoy working in social environments where you work outdoors, meet new people, and want to learn from it!
What we offer: Fixed salary
Opportunities for personal and professional development in an inspiring and supportive work environment
A meaningful and challenging role where you get to be a part of a global movement for change


Are you ready to join our rescue journey?
Apply now and become a part of the Rescue family!
Visit our website for more information: www.rescue.org/se

Application & SalaryLocation: Södermalm,StockholmSalary: Fixed salaryContact: We recommend that you submit your application promptly as the selection process is ongoing. Welcome with your application!

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
International Rescue Committee Sverige Insamling, https://se.rescue.org/

Arbetsplats
International Rescue Committee (rescue)

Kontakt
Amme Altimimi
amme.altimimi@rescue.org

Jobbnummer
8983936

