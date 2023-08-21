Fund Controller, Creandum
Newr AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Newr AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Creandum is a leading European, early-stage Venture Capital firm with offices in Stockholm, Berlin, London and San Francisco. We work with some of the world's leading technology companies including Spotify, iZettle, Klarna, KRY, Vivino, Neo4j, depop, Trade Republic, Pleo, Factorial and many others. Our passion is to help visionary entrepreneurs build globally successful companies.
Creandum is now looking to recruit an ambitious candidate with strong analytical skills to its Stockholm office. Don't miss the chance to become part of Creandum's finance team!
About the role
The Fund Controller position provides a unique opportunity to work in a leading venture capital company.
As Fund Controller, you will have the lead responsibility for analysis, follow-up and reporting of the holdings in Creandum's funds to both external and internal stakeholders. You will also work more broadly within controlling and analysis as part of the finance team. The role is operational and you will work closely with other parts of the organization on a daily basis.
At Creandum, the decision-making paths are short and you will be part of an open, energetic and international team of 25+ employees.
Some of your primary duties and responsibilities
Analysis, follow-ups and reporting of portfolio companies
Keeping all portfolio company information up to date and accurate
Review and develop the ongoing reporting for the funds
Quarterly and annual reporting to the funds' investors
Quarterly valuations
Ongoing interaction with internal and external stakeholders such as portfolio companies, auditors, consultants and the investment team
Ad-hoc analysis and operational tasks related to Creandum's funds
Your profile
You are ambitious and want to be part of our journey to build the leading venture capital firm in Europe. The ideal candidate can identify areas of development and drive them forward, take responsibility for the above and refine it. You have a relevant degree in finance and at least a couple of years of experience, preferably in auditing, transaction services, management consulting, M&A or a similar analytical role. We place great importance on your personal qualities. You are fluent in English, both orally and in writing.
You have an eye for detail and are an advanced user of Excel.
Does this sound like your next step? At Creandum, you have great opportunities to influence your own development and we hope that we have caught your interest.
In this recruitment, Creandum collaborates with Newr. Questions are answered by Mats Gerdin, mats.gerdin@newr.se
. The selection and interview process is ongoing, so we are looking forward to your application as soon as possible.
As an equal-opportunity employer, CREANDUM is committed to building an inclusive workplace. The company welcomes people from all different backgrounds, including age, citizenship, ethnic and racial origins, gender identities, individuals with disabilities, marital status, religions and ideologies, and sexual orientations to apply.
Creandum - We back the companies of tomorrow! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Newr AB
(org.nr 559230-2615), https://newr.se/ Arbetsplats
Newr Kontakt
Mats Gerdin mats.gerdin@newr.se +46720131310 Jobbnummer
8045776