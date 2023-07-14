Functional System Architect at Electric Propulsion System Architecture
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-07-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Electromobility is changing the automotive world. At Volvo Group, we are taking the knowledge from designing vehicles and automotive systems and creating new technology that will not only make our roads and cities less noisy and polluted, but also change the world of transportation forever. Volvo Group Trucks Technology is growing rapidly, and we are now looking for a Functional System Architect who is passionate about complex forefront technology, problem solving and the future of electromobility.
Do you want to shape a sustainable future with us? Apply already today!
Apply here!
We are your new colleagues
We are the Electric Propulsion System Architecture team, a part of Volvo Group Trucks Technology's Electromobility organization. Our responsibility is to create the Electromobility System Architecture for our new Zero Emission products.
We work as a team to evolve system and software architecture, cybersecurity and functional safety via strategy, tactics, and operational support. Our team is expanding with a Functional System Architect, that can enable on time and high-quality system/software deliveries through a broad understanding of the electronic system functionalities and its interdependencies.
Who are you?
As a Functional System Architect, you will take advanced technology products from concept to a real system. You will take lead in cutting edge solutions that will support the zero-emission goal. To do this, you'll do both physical and behavioral modelling of the systems, working with colleagues from many different parts of the Volvo Group.
To be able to take on this challenge successfully, we believe that you will possess the following skills and competencies:
Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or similar.
Thorough knowledge and experience in Software Engineering, Real Time Applications and Embedded Systems.
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
Ability in mentorship and technical leadership.
Meritorious competences:
Programming: Pyhton, C
Model-based development: TargetLink/ Simulink or System requirement tools
Electric propulsion development
C/D driver license
SO/SAE 21434, ISO26262
It is all about building the best and coolest vehicles ever!
Of course, there are meetings and processes, but it mainly boils down to cooperation. You will have interesting discussions in the creative environment of CampX by Volvo Group is a strategic player accelerating technology and business innovation through partnerships. We work together with innovations, join the trucks for a test drive and check the functionality we designed.
Be openminded, enjoy all the collective intelligence and bring your ideas to all the people around you. Together we can create miracles!
Are we the perfect match for you?
Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines.
When joining us you will be a part of the biggest technological shift in the transport industry in decades, and with our innovative products we make our customers win.
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact me!
I will gladly give you more information about the position and how we can team up to electrify tomorrow!
Henrik Olsson,
Manager Electric Propulsion Control System Architecture:henrik.olsson.7@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7966681