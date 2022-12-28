Functional Safety Engineer within Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Do you want to be part of an innovative team and work together toward a clean future? Help us design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach.
Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. You'll contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Come and join Volvo Group and help leave society in good shape for the next generation.
You will transform the way our solutions influence the world.
The Role
We are the Electrical Distribution and Charging division, a part of Volvo Group Trucks Technology's Electromobility organization. Our responsibility is to develop components within Electrical Distribution for Zero Emission products that are developed within the Volvo Group.
As a Functional Safety Engineer you need to have a good knowledge of the ISO26262 standard and organize and manage the development work accordingly.
Major responsibilities:
You will work in an agile environment where you need to be communicative and able to cooperate with many stakeholders.
You shall work internally in our organization to break down our safety related top level requirements to our hardware and software design.
You shall also work with suppliers to ensure that their deliverables fulfil the correct level of safety requirements.
We trust the individual and act as a team, we always have the customer in focus, and we want to deliver high quality products.
Together with us you will get interesting opportunities for professional and personal growth. We believe that teamwork and collaboration are the foundation for great products and an attractive workplace.
To succeed in this role, you will require:
You need to be experienced in working as a Functional Safety Engineer, with hazard analysis and development of safety concepts.
Good knowledge of the ISO26262
Knowledge in Python, C programming,
Model-based development with Target link/Simulink,
Automotive environment,
C/D driver license,
ISO/SAE 21434,
Experience from working with the requirements and supplier,
Experience from Volvo systems, process and tools.
You'll need to dream big to invigorate our way of working. Bring your fresh vision, enthusiasm, strong knowledge, and good communication skills to this role to develop next-gen technologies in a team environment. We want your problem-solving skills to energize the way we work and take us to another level.
You are also:
Engaging & inspiring and have the drive for results and performance excellence
Confident and believe in your own ability to influence positive outcomes
Looking for opportunities and create better ways of doing things
Perseverance and commitment to follow through
Contact person:
Shima Mazaheri shima.mazaheri@volvo.com
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and team up to electrify tomorrow
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7298105