Functional Safety Engineer to company within the rail industry
2024-08-22
A leading company who's had a huge input in the development of the rail industry and its technology is looking for a functional safety engineer to join them in Hässleholm. Do you have experience in safety assurance and is eager to contribute to a sustainable future, this role could be perfect for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a world-leading supplier of railway systems, committed to creating a long-term sustainable transportation system. In the role of functional safety engineer you will be responsible for managing, performing and ensuring activities related to safety along the lifecycle of the company's products and deliver safe solutions. To be successful in the job you will work closely with teams across the business and with specialists across technical domains.
You are offered
• Working in a role where you will contribute to innovative projects and help the company in leading the way to a greener and smarter mobility by focusing on sustainable growth and innovation.
• Apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field
• A dedicated consultant manager who acts as your business partner and support throughout the entire process
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Producing assessments and applying safety assurance methodologies defined for the project, system, product.
• Providing cost and schedule estimates
• Producing documentation
• Cybersecurity
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have a degree in engineering
• You are familiar with industry standards, laws and regulations (CENELEC standards for Safety)
• You have on the job experience in safety assurance
It is meritorious if you have
• experience in working with safety assurance in the railway business.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Communicative
• Responsible
