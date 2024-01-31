Functional Safety Engineer (sotif)
2024-01-31
In the development of Autonomous and Electric Vehicles, safety is a key part of process and outcome. As the focus has grown increasingly towards R&D, so have the needs in Functional Safety. Therefore, we are looking to strengthen ALTEN with system engineers within functional safety. Is this you? - apply today!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
YOUR PROFILE
To be qualified for this role, we see that you have:
Proven experience within SW or HW Functional Safety. For this position, we welcome candidates who have various industry experience.
We are looking specifically for candidates with Sotif knowledge.
Other ISO 26262, IEC 61508 or ISO 13849
STRONGLY MERITORIOUS is a to be a certified Functional Safety Engineer from TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland or TÜV Saar
To succeed in the role as a consultant at ALTEN you need to be analytical, have a great sense for quality, a positive attitude and you need to be a team-player. If You find this as an interesting next step and would like to get in touch with us, don't hesitate to send in your application.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
