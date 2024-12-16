Functional Safety Engineer
Etteplan Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-12-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etteplan Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Ljungby
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige
Etteplan is a leading technical consulting company shaping the industries of the future. We are over 4000 technology specialists within several industries, and we shape the innovations and developments of the future within a global business environment.
We are looking for passionate tech experts. Do you thrive in dynamic, fast-paced environments where innovation is the norm, not the exception? Then this role might be the right fit for you!
Your role
- Plan and coordinate functional safety activities, working closely with internal teams and automotive suppliers, and regularly interface with suppliers to manage technical safety requirements and project statuses.
- Initiate and complete the Safety Case with necessary evidence, support the development of functional safety work products, ensure completion of safety audits and assessments, and lead safety analysis activities (e.g., SFMEA, FMEA, FMEDA).
- Provide coaching on functional safety processes and methods, participate in safety reviews, and contribute to risk identification and mitigation for safety-related issues.
Your profile
We place great emphasis on personal qualities and are looking for someone who wants to grow with us. You are a person who likes to take on new challenges, takes personal responsibility and is used to working towards set goals. You are genuinely interested in technology and stay up to date on trends. You are innovative and like to collaborate with others.
To succeed in this role you need to:
- Over 3 years of proven and relevant work experience in embedded systems, preferably within the automotive industry.
- Strong background in system engineering with both hardware and software expertise.
- Proficiency in managing requirements using specialized tools like DOORS and SystemWeaver.
- In-depth knowledge of functional safety standards such as ISO 26262 and IEC 61508.
- Experience with functional safety risk assessment and analysis methodologies, including HARA, HAZOP, FTA, FMEDA, and FMEA.
- Excellent command of English, both spoken and written, along with strong communication skills.
It is an advantage if you have experience or knowledge in:
- Familiarity with hardware reliability metrics (FIT, SPFM, LFM) and experience in developing and implementing safety concepts.
- Knowledge of the V-Model and ASPICE standards.
- Understanding of AUTOSAR.
Is Etteplan the next step for you in your career journey? Submit your application today and become a part of our team!
The holiday season is usually a busy period when we have many job advertisements published and therefore also have many applicants interested in Etteplan. As a result, it may take longer than usual for us to get back to you regarding your status in the recruitment process. We thank you for your understanding and your patience!
Etteplan is a leading technical consulting company shaping the industries of the future. With a dynamic and inclusive work culture, we offer exciting assignments, diverse customer relationships and an environment where your ambition can flourish. We are over 700 technology specialists in Sweden who are passionate about technology and people. Together, we shape the innovations and developments of the future within a global business environment. With us, there are many opportunities for those who want to grow and develop in a forward-looking organization. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etteplan Sweden AB
(org.nr 556526-0592), https://www.etteplan.com/ Arbetsplats
Etteplan Jobbnummer
9063848