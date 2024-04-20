Functional Safety Engineer
Integro Consulting AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Functional Safety Engineer
We are looking for an Engineer who is passionate about functional safety, ISO26262 and about implementation of functional safety concepts. You will work in a team in within the automotive industry developing and designing vehicle functional safety concepts, supporting all product streams across the company to do HARA, FSC, and TSC. Joint review with suppliers to ensure compliancy of ISO 26262 and ISO 21448 (SOTIF) and also AD standards, such as UL 4600.
Job description:
As a Functional Safety Engineer, you will be involved in all levels of the product development from participating in strategic planning for the group, partner/suppliers' selection, review Functional Safety Statement of Work (FuS-QDPR), initial concept design and stages of development through to production launch. It will involve interfacing with a variety of groups including electrical engineering and mechatronics engineering as well as customers and suppliers / technical partners.
In this position you will be involved in detail of safety design, requirement review and support teams to do FSC and TSC at system, SW and HW levels which included refinement of requirement to HW and SW and ensure bidirectional traceability.
The main responsibilities:
• Planning and score-keeping of safety test activities (Safety plan) depending on the scope of each specific vehicle project
• Drive the development of functional and technical safety concepts within the function, system, subsystem, software, and hardware
• Lead functional safety engineering activities for product development teams and develop technical work products.
• Co-developing Impact analysis and making recommendations for inclusion of accurate safety criteria in system design and procedures to control or eliminate hazards.
• Develop technical work products specific for functional safety requirements, e.g. item definition, criticality analyses, other safety analyses, and test coverage analysis for safety requirements
• Support the implementation of functional and technical safety requirements in all parts of the vehicle system design
• Support the development of verification and validation strategies within the subsystems, software, and hardware, e.g. hazard and risk assessment (HARA), FTAs, DFMEAs, functional safety concept & technical safety concept (for systems with safety goals or ASIL classified requirements)
• Develop and integrate Functional Safety standards and industry common practices into corporate processes according to ISO 26262.
• Ensure technical specifications and other work products are prepared, and stored correctly, and revisions are managed and released in timely manner
• Ensure that safety plan activities meet program timing.
• Align safety related topics with suppliers and customers.
Skills required:
• As a person, you have a broad technical skills, combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods.
• You have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams.
• Fluent in English both written and spoken
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• Knowledge of functional safety activities and deliveries according to ISO 26262
• Teamplayer, flexible, structured and attentive to details
Experience required:
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. within Electrical, Applied Physics, Mechatronic Engineering
• Minimum 3 years of experience of working with:
• Safety Analyses at HW and SW levels including HW/SW FMEA & FTA, Performing DFA, ensure freedom of Interferences
• Specification of the hardware-software interface (HSI)
• SW/HW Architecture
• HW schematics, BOM list and PMHF Metrics Calculation (ASIL C/D)
• Hand on experience of technical safety concepts and ASIL requirement specifications
Additional info:
We schedule interviews on a rolling basis so do not wait until end date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-20
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Functional Safety Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8627156