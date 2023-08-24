Functional Safety Design Engineer
2023-08-24
Job Overview:
Do you want to experience the thrill of being part of the green and autonomous driving revolutions? Here is an excellent opportunity for a skilled hardware design engineer to join the growing GPU Functional Safety Team. If you are a forward-thinking, dedicated, creative and self-going individual that loves analysis and problem solving then we are keen to hear from you!
Responsibilities:
This position provides an exciting role in the Functional Safety team in Lund, where you are involved in the micro-architectural definition, RTL design and optimization of safety mechanisms for Mali automotive graphics processors. In this creative role, you get to apply your technical and innovation skills while working on automotive GPUs that will run graphics, compute, machine learning and AI workloads for the next generation of vehicles.
This is a hands-on technical role. You will derive specifications from architecture requirements. You will specify, design and optimise HW blocks implementing safety mechanisms. You will deliver IP blocks on time, with the highest quality and at the same time meeting the products safety goals.
Candidates are encouraged to have a wide breath of design knowledge, a high degree of technical creativity and a desire to be innovative. Candidates will demonstrate skills in low power RTL implementation, including hands-on experience using innovative tools and techniques in IP development projects.
You will join a diverse team of highly motivated and creative engineers.
Required Skills and Experience :
University degree in computer science, electronics engineering or microelectronics. Other science graduates will be considered if they have the right experience.
Experience of RTL design for GPUs, CPUs or DSP.
Broad project experience, having owned and carried out design and implementation of sophisticated units or sub-systems, from specification to sign-off.
Experience in metric driven design space exploration, including being able to evaluate and compare different solutions, picking out the one that best fits power, performance and area requirements.
Ability to work with a high level of independence and schedule your own work and tasks.
You communicate effectively in spoken and written English.
Previous experience or strong curiosity about Functional Safety.
"Nice To Have" Skills and Experience :
You should have experience with high level programming in languages such as C/C++.
Being familiar with verification techniques is an advantage.
Previous experience designing functional safety mechanisms within an ISO26262 context.
Experience in project planning and resource allocation.
In Return:
All Arm employees are provided with training to succeed in their respective roles. As well as a friendly and high-performance working environment, Arm offers a competitive benefits package in Sweden including RSU, private medical insurance, 30 days of annual leave, sabbatical, supplementary pension, wellness benefits. At Arm Lund we have a hybrid working approach where we offer people the flexibility to work part of their time from home and part of the time from the office.
