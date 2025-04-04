Functional relevance of genetic variation in tropical trees
2025-04-04
Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies
The position is placed at the Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences in Umeå, Sweden. (see Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies | Externwebben ).
Evolutionary origin and functional relevance of genetic variation in tropical tree species
Description:
As some of the oldest ecosystems on Earth with an exceptionally high biodiversity, tropical rainforests represent not only the lungs of the Earth but also the very core of evolution. In the rainforests of Borneo, we know that neighboring populations of the defining trees, the Dipterocarps, can have widely divergent genetics at the molecular level - but still almost nothing about the evolutionary origin. Better knowledge of the evolutionary origin of genetic variation in tropical trees is key to understanding the functional relevance and thus being able to predict, and through management, mitigate the consequences of ongoing climate change.
In this four-year PhD project, a suitable candidate will investigate how populations of different native tree species in Borneo with inherent variation in conditions for gene flow, and thus potential for genetic differentiation, vary in evolutionary adaptation to different environmental variables and how this in turn affects the populations' role as primary producers in support of an exceptionally high biodiversity. More specifically, the project will investigate how geographically determined variables such as climate and soil type at the original sites have, through evolutionary adaptation, affected the populations' expressed traits (phenotypes), conditions for survival and growth, drought tolerance, and interactions with associated biodiversity of insects in the tree crowns. The project will be carried out within the Sow-a-seed project, a 25-year restoration project in Sabah, Malaysia, Borneo https://www.slu.se/en/sowaseed/)
where the candidate will have access to a genetic experiment, world-unique for the tropics. During the course of the project, the candidate will also be responsible for setting up controlled trials in the nursery.
Qualifications:
A candidate suitable for this PhD position has a Master's degree in biology, ecology or forestry science or has completed course requirements of at least 240 higher education credits, including at least 60 higher education credits at secondary level. Specialization in forest population genetics with a focus on the functional relevance of such variation for tropical forest ecosystems is a strong merit. Experience in trait-based ecology and community and ecosystem genetics is an asset. A suitable candidate should also be able to demonstrate good knowledge of statistical methods and their application. Good knowledge of GIS and R or other statistical software is an asset. Documented proficiency in English, both spoken and written, is necessary. As the fieldwork is located in Borneo, the PhD student is expected to be able to spend extended periods in another location under simpler field conditions. The PhD student is given the opportunity to work in and participate in an active research environment and must be willing to take their own initiatives but also be able to utilize collaborations both internally at SLU and internationally.
Place of work:
Umeå
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment (4 years)
Starting date:
Somewhere within the first half of 2025 or according to agreement
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2025-04-21.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
