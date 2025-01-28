Functional developer
2025-01-28
We are seeking a skilled functional developer with a focus on embedded programming to contribute to the development, analysis, and testing of advanced engine control systems. This role offers an exciting opportunity to work at the intersection of embedded systems and engine technology.
Desired Background:
We are open to candidates with one of the following profiles:
• Combustion Engine Specialist: Experience in combustion engine development combined with programming skills.
• Embedded Systems Developer: A background in embedded programming with an interest in engine technology and development.
The team is responsible for developing software for the engine ECU, making programming a key component of the role. Proficiency in Matlab and C programming is essential for success in this position.
Qualifications
Education:
• Master's degree in Vehicle Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Mechatronics, or a related field.
• Alternatively, relevant professional experience in similar roles.
Language Skills:
• Fluent in English (both written and verbal).
• An intermediate level of Swedish is required, as the team primarily communicates in Swedish.
Key Skills:
• Strong knowledge of Matlab and C programming.
• Experience in embedded systems and software development for vehicle-related applications.
Meriting Experience:
• Familiarity with Scania's electrical system or embedded systems in vehicles.
• Possession of a C/CE driver's license.
• Experience with Python programming and GIT version control.
Role Details:
• Work Type: Full-time, hybrid arrangement with at least 50% on-site presence required.
• Opportunities: Excellent potential for assignment extension based on performance.
• Selection Process: Ongoing, with interviews conducted continuously.
This is a unique opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge development within embedded systems and engine technology. If you have a passion for programming and a desire to work on advanced engine control systems, we encourage you to apply!
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
