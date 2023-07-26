Functional Consultant Dynamics 365 CE
Svea Work AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svea Work AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Have you experience of IT and want to work for one of the market leaders in the field of Testing, Inspection and Certification? Svea Work IT makes this possible.
Functional Consultant Dynamics 365 CE
What is it all about?
The functional consultant ensures continuity in and optimal functioning of Dynamics 365 CE, in particular the modules Sales Marketing and Field Service. You provide high-quality business functional consultancy around the Dynamics 365 platform and the associated Apps. You support colleagues in the business, especially our Inspection Company, in the adoption of the new way of working, using Dynamics 365 with a focus on the Sales Marketing and Field Service modules.
Place: Stockholm
What will you do in this position? You are (partly) responsible for the design and quality of the systems and applications with a clear focus on Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Field Service and additional Apps;
You translate the needs of the business into concrete solutions and thereby switch with suppliers of various SAAS and / or ERP solutions;
Close cooperation with Microsoft, also around the Azure platform;
Further automating and streamlining business processes in order to offer the business the best possible experience in the use of information provision;
You are responsible for the functional implementation of new releases and changes (impact determination and prioritization);
You advise and train key users in the use of the information provision;
You provide digital documentation and instructional videos;
You anticipate developments in processes, software, technology and the organization and optimize the provision of information;
You are a fully-fledged discussion partner for clients, users, suppliers and other stakeholders and safeguard the agreements you make with them.
Job requirements Wo working and thinking level;
Excellent command of the Dutch and English language;
Demonstrable multi-year experience as a functional consultant within an international ERP environment, preferably Microsoft technology;
Knowledge of and experience with the most important financial processes and products;
General knowledge and experience in the Microsoft platform and knowledge of the integration possibilities (best practices);
Knowledge of and experience with BiSL, BiSL Next, Agile/Scrum, Lean and ITIL;
Solid knowledge of and experience with (the implementation of) the Microsoft Suite;
Willingness to occasionally travel internationally.
Contactperson: ali.ghafori@sveapartners.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svea Work AB
(org.nr 559083-9980) Arbetsplats
Svea Work Tech Kontakt
Sophie Muhl sophie.muhl@sveawork.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Svea Work AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7988747