Functional Analyst in MES and Robotics
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Västerås Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Västerås
2026-07-06
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, Enköping
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a manufacturing environment where MES is being rolled out across production lines and digitalization is becoming an even bigger part of daily operations. In this role, you will help turn business processes into practical system support by working with use cases, testing and configuration in MES.
You will act as a link between production, engineering and digitalization, supporting both projects and line operations in an advisory as well as hands-on capacity. The work spans automated and manual production cells, which gives you a broad view of how digital tools can improve flow, quality and efficiency on the factory floor. This is an interesting opportunity if you want to combine business understanding with hands-on MES work in a modern industrial setting.
Job DescriptionYou will create and execute test cases based on mapped business processes and operational needs.
You will model and configure the MES solution to support production use cases.
You will prepare and structure master data for MES.
You will support projects and production lines in both advisory and operational work.
You will work closely with the engineering team in digitalization initiatives for automated and manual production cells.
You will help translate business flows into practical system support and continuous improvements.
RequirementsExperience in requirements analysis and working with business systems.
Good understanding of business flows and digitalization in the manufacturing industry.
Ability to communicate clearly and work effectively in complex processes.
Self-motivated approach and ability to take ownership while collaborating closely with others.
Nice to haveExperience working with SAP and/or MES.
University degree in engineering, including programming.
Experience with OEE measurement and/or production follow-up.
Experience writing scripts in Python and/or Excel VBA.
Experience with Power Platform, including Power Apps, Power Automate and Power BI.
English and Swedish language skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8024201-2087791". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9994067