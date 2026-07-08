Functional Analyst
Surely Sci & Tech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-08
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Now Hiring: Functional Analyst (Robotics / MES)
Location: Västerås, Sweden (On-site)
Assignment: September, 2026 – Permanent (Conditions apply)
Client: Leading Global Manufacturing Company
Are you passionate about Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), digitalization, and smart manufacturing? We are looking for a Senior Functional Analyst to join an experienced Factory IT & Digitalization team and help drive the final phase of MES implementation across advanced production lines.
Key Responsibilities
• Create and execute MES test cases based on business process mapping.
• Configure and model Manufacturing Execution System (MES) solutions.
• Prepare and manage MES Master Data.
• Support digitalization initiatives for automated and manual production cells.
• Act as an advisor to engineering teams on manufacturing digitalization projects.
• Collaborate with production, engineering, and IT teams to optimize manufacturing processes.
• Support testing, implementation, and continuous improvement activities.
Required Qualifications
• Experience with *Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)*.
• Strong background in *requirements analysis* and business systems.
• Experience with *SAP*.
• Good understanding of manufacturing processes and industrial digitalization.
• Strong communication and problem-solving skills.
• Self-motivated with the ability to work in complex production environments.
Preferred Skills
• Engineering degree or equivalent technical education.
• Programming experience with *Python* and/or *Excel VBA*.
• Experience with *Power Platform* (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI).
• Knowledge of *OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness)* and production performance analysis.
• Experience supporting robotics, automated manufacturing, or Industry 4.0 initiatives.
• English required; Swedish is an advantage (Swedish training available).
Why Join Us?
• Employment through Surely Sci & Tech AB.
• Permanent employment opportunities (conditions apply).
• VISA application support for eligible candidates.
• Comprehensive insurance coverage, including health insurance.
• Annual wellness benefit of 5,000 SEK.
• Opportunity to work on exciting international projects with leading global companies.
• Be part of a collaborative team driving digital transformation in advanced manufacturing.
📩 Interviews are ongoing. Apply Today!
CV to: surelyscitech@ultragroup.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-31
E-post: surelyscitech@outlook.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Surely Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559580-6752)
Kungsportsavenyen 21 (visa karta
)
411 36 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9996120