Function Verification Engineer to Collision Avoidance within ART
2022-12-08
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What will you do?
We are now looking for an engineer with experience from Virtual test development (HIL/SIL) and/or Analysis & Verification (A&V) to one of our Collision Avoidance teams.
You will be one of the team players in a cross functional team where you will contribute with your programming skills and your verification competence. The team takes full responsibility for the development and launch of the functions and your responsibility will include to plan, design, implement and report on verification activities to support feature application integration and deployment with fast feedback. You will work with multiple interfacing teams that are engaged in development and verification of our functions.
Typical A&V related tasks could be test case development, data collection and analysis, SW-testing, integration & BaseTech testing, System Safety testing, Certification activities, test documentation as well as fault tracing and tuning. We develop and run test in our virtual test environment, in riggs & on-road and on the test tracks around Europe. You ill continuously strive to improve our quality and speed by contributing to test automation and increase our continuous integration capabilities.
You should be confident of using Matlab and Phyton as it will be used frequently. Experience from C/C++ and communication protocols such as CAN or Ethernet are useful. Knowledge from AUTOSAR and ISO26262 are relevant.
What do we offer?
We offer an environment where we learn every day, challenge each other and give continuous feedback. Your long-term competence plan will include steps to expand your knowledge and contributions within many competence areas as well as steps to achieve deeper knowledge within your competence focus area.
We will support you to reach your full potential. Join us on this exciting journey into the future!
Who you are?
Agile, cross-functional and collaborative way of working is natural for you to reach high quality results in time. You are a committed and trusted team worker and the team's achievements are essential to you.
You have earned a B.Sc. degree, or as meritorious a M.Sc. degree, within Electrical, Computer science or equivalent area of education. Good knowledge in English language both spoken and in writing, as well as a driver's license (B), is required. We think you have a passion to spend time on the test track in combination to develop our virtual test scenarios (HIL/SIL) and to impact the development of our features to become even better and safer.
