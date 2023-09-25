Function Owner / Function Developer within Braking & Vehicle Dynamics
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imaging using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At GTT, Vehicle Technology you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. Braking & Vehicle Dynamics Control Systems, residing in the "Vehicle Motion & Thermal Management" technology stream, has a global responsibility for braking and vehicle dynamics control systems. The work is performed in close co-operation in a multi-cultural environment with both internal and external contacts such as our different development sites around the world and suppliers.
We need to increase our capacity and strength with an experienced Function owner / Function Developer for present and future products. Depending on your profile and experience your tasks might differ but the work will include practical work and testing in truck.
Depending on your profile, your work will include some, most or all of the following parts:
Develop, implement and document brake control functions such as service brake reference force generation, brake blending and trailer brake control
Act as responsible for one or more functions related to braking or vehicle stability
Act as the requirement owner for an End User Function
Evaluate and test sensors related to vehicle motion control
Develop and implement sensor signal conditioning related to vehicle control
Rapid prototyping of SW and implementing in related tools (e.g. dSpace)
Test, tune and document each function parameters, for each variant
Carrying out tests in both virtual and real environments
Trouble shooting and on-site support to projects, production plants and aftersales
Organize/participate in technical discussions with supplier
Develop, evaluate and review vehicle dynamics brake control function concepts for truck and trailer
Your future team
"Your future team consists of a group of experienced and skilled engineers. To us team spirit is about knowledge sharing, thus supporting and helping each other is therefore of high value. We work hard, but always have a positive, cheerful and inclusive atmosphere."
Who are you?
We are looking for someone to join our team and we believe you are someone who is driven, innovative and you have a passion for problem solving. You are open-minded and outgoing. You enjoy teamwork but at the same time you are able to work independently and drive development on your own. You have the ability to find and compile information/knowledge in a complex technical and structural environment to be able to drive, deliver and add value. You most likely have a genuine interest in the automotive industry.
We are looking for someone with the following qualifications and requirements:
You have a M.Sc. in Mechatronics, Control engineering, Electronics or similar
Good knowledge in Physics, Mechatronics, Mechanical engineering, Control engineering, Vehicle dynamics, System modelling, Functional requirements and Electronics
Good understanding of system development of embedded real time systems
Good understanding of model-based development
Experience of software development within Matlab environment
Experience of functional development according to ISO26262
Analytical
Fluent in written and spoken English
Ability to analyze and solve complex problems.
Communication and presenting skills both in text and verbally
Networking ability (initiate/create/maintain/develop)
Strong feeling of responsibility
Business and customer oriented
Continuous learner
In addition, you are familiar with tools such as Simulink, Matlab, CANalyzer as well as rapid prototyping and systems development principles.
Since we often face mechanical challenges, it would be beneficial that you like mechanical problem solving. Knowledge in Volvo Tools and C-driving license are advantages.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us.
The location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden. If you are based in another location, but your skills are a good fit, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. Relocation support can be provided if needed.
We are looking forward to your application!
Anders Ivarsson, Group Manager, Braking & VD Control Systems: +46 73 9026143
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8141039