Function Owner (Developer)
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-07-28
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Södertälje
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Function Owner
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a Function Owner, you will be responsible for defining, developing, and maintaining key functions within our software and hardware systems supporting sustainable people's transport solutions. You will work in a dynamic, cross-functional environment where drivability, safety, and innovation are at the core. Your role will be crucial in ensuring premium quality and continuous improvement of our products and digital services.
Job Responsibilities
Function Ownership: Act as the main expert for selected system functions, ensuring their definition, development, and lifecycle management.
Collaboration: Partner with cross-functional teams including software engineers, designers, and product managers to align technical and business goals.
Requirements Gathering: Translate user and stakeholder needs into clear functional requirements aligned with product strategy.
Quality Assurance: Ensure high standards of reliability, performance, and security through testing, validation, and continuous monitoring.
Innovation: Stay up to date with industry trends and technologies, proposing improvements and new ideas to enhance existing functions.
Initiatives & Investigations: Drive improvement initiatives and support technical investigations that push the team forward.
Who You Are
Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, Electrical Engineering, or related field.
7–12 years of experience in software development.
Proficiency in programming languages such as C++, Python, Java, MATLAB, or Simulink.
Strong understanding of software architecture and design principles.
Experience working in agile methodologies.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to bridge technical and business perspectives.
A problem-solving mindset with strong attention to detail.
A delivery-focused attitude with a willingness to take ownership and drive results.
Curiosity and motivation to continuously learn and improve.
Experience within Active Safety and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
This Is Us
Within People Transport Solutions, we collaborate with global partners to deliver premium bus solutions based on our chassis. Functions and digital services play a critical role in reducing energy consumption and enabling future trends such as connectivity, autonomy, and electrification.
You will join a team focused on drivability and safety, working in a collaborative and supportive environment built on our core values: customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste.
If you join our team, our relationship will be built on mutual trust, respect, and continuous learning. I see leadership as a partnership. I will challenge you to grow, and I expect you to challenge me as well. By learning from each other, we will both become better professionals and better people.
I lead with trust, positive intent, and a lot of laughter. Creating an environment where people feel safe, motivated, and energized is important to me. I genuinely care about your health, well-being, and long-term development.
In return, I am looking for someone who is transparent, creative, and ambitious. Someone who takes ownership, speaks up, brings new ideas, and isn't afraid to challenge established ways of working. Together, we will build a culture where innovation, accountability, and personal growth go hand in hand.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic and engaging workplace where collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement are part of everyday life. You will be part of a strong team environment that encourages knowledge sharing and close cooperation across functions.
With a structured development plan and a wide range of training opportunities, Scania supports your professional growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include access to our health center in Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible working hours, and company car leasing. Scania also arranges events for employees and their families, and for those living in Stockholm, convenient commuting is supported through direct Scania Job express buses to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-08-17. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Example: Mikael Celik, Head of Function Development, Mikael.Celik@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
10013877