We offer you:
• Challenging and stimulating assignments
• Possibilities for personal competence development
• Family oriented company policy
• Flat organization with quick decision making
• Other company benefits
Skills needed:
The candidate should have experience from software development preferably from the automotive industry, including requirement analysis/ management/specification and implementation work. The candidate should be a good communicator and have the ability to encourage people as well as show direction and set targets. Candidate is structured, thorough and with an open minded and positive attitude. The candidate needs to be good at cooperating with others and to have a good sense of responsibility and to be able to drive and resolve technical issues. It is required to be fluent in English, both written and spoken and to have degree in MSc electrical engineering, computer science or similar.
Work description: As a Function Owner on site for our customer in the automotive industry you vill be responsible for analysis, specification and review of brake system requirements and brake system function development. You will work within a multinational team of development engineers and other X-functional stakeholders and with close interaction to the suppliers.
