Function Owner
Afry AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Göteborg
, Alingsås
, Stenungsund
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are more than 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalization, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Job Description
Within AFRY, we develop and deliver solutions for vehicles, systems, functions and attributes to customers in the automotive industry. Our customers are both established OEM's, startup companies and system suppliers (Tier 1). We operate all over the world; mainly in Sweden, China, Brazil, US and UK.
We are now looking for experienced Function Owner who will join into a function & System team and work on-site in our client side.
As an Function Owner, you will be focus on Conceptualize, develop and implement strategies to optimize the function overtime. You are also be able to develop and communicate the function version and set up the function roadmap. In order to secure cross-functional needs and priorities you are able to collaborating with internal and external stakeholders. Communicate the function's objectives, progress, and challenges to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner are also your responsibilities. You also have capability to identify bottlenecks and drive continuous improvement of existing and future functions, coordinate content dependencies with other FOs and all relevant stakeholders. More responsibilities for this role as below required:
Engage with stakeholders, including business leaders, subject matter experts, and end-users, to understand and analyze high-level business requirements.
Utilize various techniques such as interviews, workshops, surveys, and document analysis to gather information effectively.
Break down complex business problems into manageable high-level requirements.
Evaluate existing systems and processes to identify gaps and areas for improvement.
Document high-level requirements clearly and concisely using industry-standard techniques.
Create detailed business requirement documents and high-level use cases that outline the system's behavior without diving into technical details.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field; advanced degree or certification
Experience with customer facing function development and UX methodologies.
Several years of experience in a similar function or related role, with a proven track record of successful function management.
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
Analytical mindset and problem-solving skills.
Tools and process: Car weaver, FMEA, Hazard Analysis,
Meritorious if you have:
Knowledge of relevant industry standards and best practices.
Swedish driving license (B-level)
We are looking for a team player who like to share your knowledge with your colleagues. You have a good ability to work together with others, and you enjoy having a lot of responsibility and the opportunity to influence. In addition to this, you like to bring new suggestions and ideas to the table for the group's future development.
Additional Information
You will work in interesting areas and environments with varying tasks. Your development is central and we will try to find the assignment that suits you and your development. You will belong to a successful global company and work together with inspiring and committed employees. We see each employee as an important piece of the puzzle in our joint success and work actively to create a developing and pleasant work environment through personal leadership. Above all, we have fun together!
Welcome with your application! Please note that we don't accept applications via email.
Contact us for questions:
Daniel Sletteberg Loveryd, Section Manager, daniel.slettebergloveryd@afry.com
Jie Qiao,Teamleader, jie.qiao@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Grafiska Vägen 2 (visa karta
)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Afry AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8250522