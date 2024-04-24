Function & system verification engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Safe Vehicle Automation, consist of around 600 skilled engineers who are responsible for everything from research and advanced engineering, to implementation, verification and validation of current and future customer offers in the area of Safety, Vehicle control and Autonomous Drive. Within the department AD/ADAS Functions, we develop functions such as Collision Avoidance, Low Speed Assistance, and Pilot Assist. We develop and integrate functionality and SW into a complete product, making use of sensor input such as radar, camera, ultrasonic and lidar, that build a comprehensive perception of the car's surroundings.
One of our Low Speed Assistance teams is now looking for a Function and System Verification Engineer to support us creating the best costumer experience!
We are offering you the opportunity to be a part of a team where we learn every day, challenge each other, and give continuous feedback. Your long-term competence plan will include steps to expand your knowledge and contributions within many competence areas that are within your interest or needed in the team.
What you'll do
You will be part of the team EasyPark, designing and verifying Low Speed Assistance functions, where you will take the role as function and system tester, and test method developer within the team. This means that you will perform vehicle and virtual testing of Low Speed Assistance functions, work closely with the function design engineers and testers, creating the best Low Speed Assistance customer functions on the market. You will develop test automation capabilities for the Low Speed Assistance functions, and work with method development within system and function testing.
What you'll bring
To be successful in the role you have a drive to learn continuously and are flexible to broaden your experience. You have a BCs or MSc in Electrical Engineering, Automation and Control, Automotive or similar. You have strong experience in SW integration testing, as well as strong experience in vehicle testing. Driving license B is a must! Experience in in customer function and system verification as well as experience in parking functionality is meritorious. You will work with HIL test automation, so experience from developing that is a plus.
Who are you?
We are looking for a self-driven team player with high ambitions! A person who is curious, innovative, and entrepreneurial. You care about the people around you, and get things done. You like technology and cars, but you like the way people and technology interact even more. You want technology to be easy and people oriented, and you want to make it happen. You love collaboration and are a team player with a test-driven development mindset. Ersättning
