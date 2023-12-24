Function & System owner - Connectivity & Infotainment

Hookkoo AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2023-12-24


Description of the assignment
Function and Subsystem Owner within Connectivity and Infotainment.
• Definition of functional realization as well as subsystem/system requirements and potential signal interfaces.
• Requirements E.g.:
o Define function in deep level for implementation.
o ISO 26262 functional safety requirements
o GDPR
o Align with legal requirements.
o Target levels/Performance
• Support and perform functional verification.
o Review verification method(s) for system requirement, Design Verification Method
(DVM).
Qualifications and skills required for the role
E.g., degrees, years of experience, competencies needed.
• Good knowledge and experience from European market is mandatory.
• Good understanding on Infotainment & Connectivity domain functions
• System requirements design experience within Automotive supplier and/or automotive OEM industry.
• GDPR
• Signal database knowledge
• SystemWeaver knowledge
Personal attributes
• We are looking for an individual who can manage tasks independent and drive issues with energy,
be transparent in reporting status of the area, and manage cross functional contacts as required.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
SystemWeaver
Competence requirements for: CAD (CATIA)
