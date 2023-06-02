Function Development Engineer Towards E-Mobility And Adas (simulink)
2023-06-02
Hi! Do you want to be part of our technological journey towards electrification. Are you also on the look-out for new and exciting opportunities? Then you are the perfect match for us!
What we offer you:
Every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today at ALTEN. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances, and wellness grants.
Your role as Function Development Engineer:
The team is now looking to grow and strengthen the department with engineers who have a passion for model based development. In your role you will be a part of our customers' missions to drive the technology shift within the fields of electrification and ADAS. As a consultant for several of our major international clients within the area situated in the Stockholm region - The work can be done both on-site or in our inhouse projects.
It is a wide a very interesting field so we see that you can come from many different backgrounds. Feel free to reach out to the recruitment team with any questions.
Who we are looking for:
The role as Function Developer will include modelling and simulation of energy systems and embedded systems development. You have strong knowledge in Matlab/Simulink development, it is also meriting if you have previous experience from Stateflow. Example of areas you can work with are development and integration of embedded SW Battery Management Systems, functions for Charging and control of batteries, cooling and heating of battery systems as well as ADAS development.
In addition to development, you can also work with defining and document architecture of software and systems and work with feature growth, maintenance and bug fixing of the existing product range. It is an advantage to have experience of using CANalyzer or similar tool as well as previous experience in C/C++ development.
Meritorious experience:
Modelling in Matlab/Simulink and Stateflow
Development in C/C++ within embedded systems
Python
CAN protocol
Test and Validation
We handle the applications on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to contact us today!
About ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
