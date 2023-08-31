Function developer electromobility
2023-08-31
Do you want to participate in creating a sustainable and emission free future? We seek persons to work with the development of the electrical propulsion systems for our construction equipment.
Electromobility systems within Driveline Systems department is responsible for development of electromobility systems including electrical motors, power electronics, energy storages, control systems and software to control the systems and complete driveline. We work with the complete development cycle from design and implementation to testing in machine.
We are now looking for skilled candidates to join our team.
Role description
Electromobility is a cross functional team. That means that there is a wide variety of tasks and good possibilities to find interesting and challenging work. The end application is construction equipment such as wheel loaders, excavators and articulated haulers.
You will be a member of an agile team. Together you develop the system solutions by deriving requirements, designing, implementing, and testing the solutions. Example of work tasks for you would be specifying functionality, develop requirements, implementing SW and test it in test rigs and machines. We are looking for candidates in the areas of battery system functionality, propulsion control and electrical system control. Typical job tasks have a broad approach, and you will have the possibility to build a general understanding of construction equipment and drive lines.
Electromobility systems is an innovative cross functional multi-national team where you will have good opportunities for personal development. We offer a wide variety of competence development and good possibilities for you to further grow and take on new challenging tasks.
We are looking for engineers with a genuine interest in electromobility, sustainable solutions and SW development for embedded systems.
Who are you?
We believe it is the right mindset and attitude that will make a difference within our organization. You need to share our values of being customer-centric, having trust in our colleagues, driving change and dare to adapt quickly, and having passion for what we do. By this we create high performing teams.
Right now you are extra interesting for us if you would like to work with:
Energy and power management functionality
Electrical propulsion functionality
Control Software development
We think that you:
Are positive, flexible and a great team player, and that you like to work according to agile methods. We also believe that you have well proven communication and collaboration skills, the ability to create bridges for information exchange between functions and between locations. You are good at stakeholder management, are interested in understanding their needs. You are eager to grow your skills and work with your own and the team's development. We also believe that you have an engineering degree from a relevant area and some experience from development of electromobility systems, automotive propulsion systems, mechatronic systems or similar.
Are we a perfect match?
So , if you you are a person who is flexible, who rather see challenges as positive and is ready to take some actions? Then we are hoping to hear from you!
We are hiring continuously through the recruitment period so please apply as soon as possible.
Curious and have some questions? Call me!
Anders Fröberg, +46 73 765 6413, anders.froberg@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556029-5197)
631 85 ESKILSTUNA
Volvo Construction Equipment
8073728