Function Developer Chassis Systems
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-03-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Are you passionate about embedded development and agile teamwork? Then we have the right position for you to thrive in.
At Chassis Coordination we own the central chassis system and work with many different functionalities present on the chassis of the truck and bus, such as Fuel Level Display, Distance to Empty, Differential lock and 24V battery functions.
We are currently about to develop the next-generation Chassis Zone Controller, and we take part in the setup of build environments, release processes, and pipelines to create a smooth development experience, and efficient methods in an international development context.
Job Responsibilities
We're looking for a new star to join our team! In this role, you'll work closely with your fantastic colleagues throughout the entire software development process. From idea to reality, you'll be involved in defining functions, writing requirements, and diving into coding in C or Matlab/Simulink. You'll also automate tests in Python and get hands-on experience testing and investigating functions in rigs and vehicles, sometimes out on our test track. In short, this is a dynamic and exciting role where you'll see your ideas come to life!
Who You Are
• Experience with embedded systems, either as:
- A developer in C (possibly combined with Matlab/Simulink)
- A test developer working with tests in Python and HIL
• Enjoys teamwork, supporting colleagues, and sharing both struggles and successes
• Prefers working on products that have a real impact and matter to customers
• Thrives on solving technical challenges as they arise
• Appreciates a workplace where laughter is part of the culture
• Holds a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in embedded systems, mechatronics, computer science, electronics, or equivalent work experience
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We're a small but dynamic and agile team that thrives on collaboration. Our work spans the entire development cycle-from the first spark of an idea to the moment it reaches the customer. We tackle everything from defining requirements to hands-on implementation and iterative testing.
Our tasks are as diverse as they are exciting! Some days, we're deep into pre-development and prototyping; other days, we're contributing to cutting-edge projects in electrification and autonomy. And when real-world challenges arise, we're quick to respond with smart solutions to improve field quality.
We believe in continuous improvement, creative problem-solving, and a workplace where ideas flow freely. Most importantly, we support and care for each other-because great things happen when we work together.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-28.
Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Maja Winstrand Lyman, Head of Chassis Coordination, at maja.winstrand.lyman@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9223313