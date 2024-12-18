Function Developer
2024-12-18
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At GTT, Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
Do you want to use your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About the team :
Our team Autonomous Functions specializes in self-driving vehicles and interacts closely with our colleagues at Volvo Autonomous Solutions. We work with a variety of autonomous vehicle functions such as Safety Related Vehicle functions, Safety Driver Monitor, Mode Manager, Manual Driving <> Autonomous. Being responsible for our product also means SW Verification & Calibration both in vehicles and in virtual environments.
Who are you?
As a person, you are a team player with a positive mindset, and you are curious about the various challenges of application development. Have the willingness to effectively build relationship networks inside and outside the organization. Being resilient is important for this position; meaning being able to rebound from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations.
You are eager to take ownership of your own area and deliveries and thereby take accountability. We believe that you have a genuine interest in vehicle dynamics (or rigid body dynamics) and control theory. You have a good understanding and experience in software development and the related environment. We believe you are creative and have the mindset to constantly learn and improve to have the best solutions for our customers. You have the ability to collect data, define problems, establish facts, and draw conclusions.
We also think you have the below attributes:
* Collaborative- Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives.
* Action Oriented - Taking on new opportunities and tough challenges with a sense of urgency, high energy, and enthusiasm.
* Problem solver - Making sense of complex, high quantity, and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems.
Relevant Experience:
* Bachelors' or Master's Degree in Vehicle Dynamics, Control systems, Mechatronics, Robotics, or similar
* Experience in advanced control systems
* Hands-on experience with automotive systems especially vehicle motion control and dynamics
* Experience with SW development according to ISO26262
* SW development in Matlab / Simulink, C, C++, Python
* Understanding of Application SW development and the related environment.
* Knowledge in version control tools (git)
* Knowledge of Automotive CAN protocol
* B driver license
Meritorious to have:
C or CE Driver License
What's in it for you?
As a function developer, you will participate in areas, including (but not limited) to:
* Design of vehicle motion coordination and prediction strategies for both manually driven and highly automated vehicles
* SW design considering e.g. ISO26262 & Cyber Security requirements
* SW development within our Continuous Integration framework, delivering SW updates to production vehicles Algorithm design and proof of concept investigations for new Vehicle Motion Management functionality (for both manually driven and highly automated vehicles)
* Requirement handling
* Vehicle testing
* To lead the coordination of design and integration activities for the EUF, cross modules, domains, and engineering departments in all product life cycle phases.
* You will be an important member of an agile team, contributing to short-term deliveries as well as long-term strategies.
Ready for the next move?
Did we just describe you? Does this sound interesting to you? Then reach out to us, we are happy to tell you more about who we are, what we do, and the position we have open.
The location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden. Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
