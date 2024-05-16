Function Developer - Embedded Systems
2024-05-16
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. The company employs about 50,000 employees and operates in more than 100 countries. With our partners and customers we are on an important journey towards a sustainable transport system.
The team
We are a diverse group of team players responsible for the development and maintenance of the truck's exterior lighting system and the functional interface used by the truck's bodywork equipment. We deliver end-to-end solutions, starting from customer feedback or market research input up to delivering software to production and testing on the road. We love to explore the latest technological challenges and deliver high quality embedded software with a strong focus on creating customer value.
The role and responsibilities
• You will be responsible for the software implementation of our functionalities
• You are an active part in the development of smart solutions and collaborating intensively with your colleagues
• You will test your software on a test bench or in a vehicle and be part of the release process
• You will be an active part in the risk assessment, safety and security process
• You will drive end-to-end-solutions for our functionalities
Your profile
• M.Sc. in Physics, Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or similar
• Strong interest in software development and the automotive industry
• Experience with development in C, Embedded C or C++
• Team player, driven, curious and solution-oriented
• Open-minded personality, open for discussions and feedback
• No fear to ask your peers for help and opinions
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
What we offer
We are living a culture that is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual.
Our employees are our most important asset and we will help you grow.
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way.
In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-05-30. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We may use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Contact for further questions: Ben Huber, Head of Visibility and Bodywork Systems, +46 (0)8-553 81328, ben.huber@scania.com
Welcome to apply!
