Function Developer - Automotive Gothenburg
2022-12-30
Location: Gothenburg
We are looking for a Software/function developer with experience from developing software control and systemizing functions for handling vehicle motion for different SAE autonomous level vehicles.
The team is responsible for development, implementation and verification of control functionality.
The implementation is mainly done in MATLAB/Simulink and in some cases Target Link, but also programming using C/C++ code.
Who we believe you are:
Are you interested in product development and connected car technology? Do you share our passion for people, the environment and our urge to create a superior driving experience?
It will be highly valued in this position that you have a positive attitude with a drive to deliver results and having an analytical approach as well as an eye for details. This, in combination with the ability to approach problems and situations with a holistic view when needed, will be important for this position.
Responsibilities and tasks
Model-based software development
Perform MIL/SIL/HIL and vehicle test for the functions you have developed
Maintain proper documentation for the software development according to ASPICE
All products shall be developed according to ASPICE and fulfill ISO26262.
We are working in small teams using agile methods in a global environment.
The work hence requires skills in teamwork and collaboration.
We are solving complex system aspects and a key is the ability to drive things forward, together with team colleagues and colleagues in other teams / sites.
Minimum 3 years of relevant experiences from automotive industry with designing and implementing embedded functionality.
Example of functions in different assignments:
Vehicle Dynamics - Longitudinal and Lateral dynamics with dynamic modeling capabilities
Control Theory - PID control, Sliding Mode Control (SMC), Model Predictive Control (MPC), Kalman Filter (EKF/UKF), etc.
Hybrid control, EM strategy and device control, Clutch or Shift control, Drive strategy, Shift-by wire functions etc.
Profile and Background
BSc or MSc in Data Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Physics or similar, with good understanding in control theory & model design.
Experience in developing embedded control systems and model-based function development (MATLAB/Simulink and TargetLink)
Software Development Standards - Adaptive AUTOSAR, Classic AUTOSAR
Software Development Skills - Model-Based Development (MBD), C/C++
Process - ASPICE, ISO26262
Experience in data acquisition tools like (ETAS INCA, CANalyzer, CANoe ,Gerrit, JIRA, SVN, GIT,CAN, A2L, XCP, ARXML) is meritorious.
Good communication skills (fluent) in English, both spoken and written is required.
Experience of using tools like Canape, Simulink and Dspace/Control desktop is meritorious
Driving license type B.
What can we offer you?
We welcome you into our open and diverse culture. We offer an exciting and global work environment with experienced colleagues, which will give you valuable experience and a lot of opportunities to grow in your future development. We recognize the importance of valuing diversity as a key to our current and future business success.
You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. Teamwork, energy, passion and respect for the individual are key values for us. We believe you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
We do a continuous selection of candidates, so please send in your application immediately.
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running continuously. Apply now since we assign roles during the whole application time span. For questions and for more information contact Jan Hansson, Talent Acquisition Partner, 0725-616900
We kindly but firmly refrain from direct contact with staffing, brokerage and recruitment companes as well as other external actors and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of EUR16 billion.
