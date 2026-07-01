Funcional Safety Engineer
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-01
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At Capgemini Engineering, the world leader in engineering services, we bring together a global team of engineers, scientists, and architects to help the world's most innovative companies unleash their potential. From autonomous cars to life-saving robots, our digital and software technology experts think outside the box as they provide unique R&D and engineering services across all industries. Join us for a career full of opportunities. Where you can make a difference. Where no two days are the same.
Your role
The role is an integrated part of our System Safety Competence Center (SSCC) where a team of (System Safety Leaders) SSLs are together achieving the long-term goals of ensuring and delivering safe products within the System Safety area. System Safety includes Functional Safety (FUSA) as well as Safety of the Intended Functionality (SOTIF).
In this role you will play a key role in
Drive the implementation of ISO 26262 & ISO 21448 and system safety processes across the organization.
Develop and maintain system safety methods, tools, and best practices.
Conduct awareness and training sessions to enhance the organization's understanding of system safety, principles, standards and way of working.
Provide expert support and guidance on system safety processes to various departments, including engineers and managers.
Perform confirmation reviews of system safety work products to ensure compliance with ISO 26262.
Your profile
Minimum 4 years of experience in Functional Safety
Good knowledge of systems engineering including embedded SW/HW in the automotive domain.
Good knowledge of system safety engineering practices, safety standards and product safety.
Deep knowledge in the automotive relevant system safety standards e.g. (ISO 26262, ISO 21448)
Experience in risk assessment and analysis methodologies (HARA, FTA, FMEDA, FMEA) and processes/methods/tools for functional safety and safety of the intended functionality.
What we believe you will enjoy about working here
We recognize the significance of flexible work arrangements to provide support. Be it remote work, or flexible work hours, you will get an environment to maintain healthy work life balance.
At the heart of our mission is your career growth. Our array of career growth programs and diverse professions are crafted to support you in exploring a world of opportunities.
We support your personal development and offer an education library with more than 250 000 (!) courses and educations and certifications.
Application
As part of our recruitment process, identity verification or background checks may occasionally be conducted. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556542-2531)
Södra Hamngatan 37-41 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Capgemini engineering Göteborg Jobbnummer
9988151