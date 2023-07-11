Fullstackutvecklare
If you are experienced in backend development and passionate about making a difference; then we have the assignments you are looking for.
As a Fullstack developer at Tecmika, you become part of our wonderful consulting team where our consultants possess various competencies in IT. You will have varied tasks and will have the opportunity to work on national and international projects with one of our world-leading customers
At Tecmika, you will have the opportunity to learn new things, share knowledge with highly competent colleagues and build a career as a specialist.
WHO YOU ARE
You have at least a 4 years' experience at backend development, and you have hands-on experience at:-
Java/Node/PHP
React
Javascript eller Typescript
Docker eller Kubernetes
AWS/Azure/Goggle Cloud Plattform
Ideally, you are:-
Curious
Interested in technology in general.
You welcome challenging tasks
Enjoy problem-solving.
Good communication skills - both verbally and in writing
ABOUT US
We are a consultancy firm that supports organizations and associations in the advanced change. With an interesting blend of capability in IT, plan, correspondence, and the board, we foster inventive that contribute with high business an incentive for our clients. Så ansöker du
