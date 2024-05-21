Fullstack-utvecklare
Responsibilities:
Design and architect end-to-end solutions for web and mobile platforms tailored to the unique needs of individuals in their homes.
Manage product development lifecycle from conception to deployment, ensuring effectiveness and sustainability across platforms.
Lead technical initiatives and provide guidance to development teams in building a digital ecosystem for distributed care.
Foster a culture of openness, collaboration, and continuous learning within the team.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions aligned with our mission.
Implement best practices for software development, including code reviews, testing, and documentation.
Drive innovation and continuous improvement in our technology stack and development processes.
Lead a team of engineers, creating an environment of personal growth and empowerment.
Conduct regular one-on-one meetings, provide feedback, and set performance goals for direct reports.
Participate in the recruitment process by interviewing and evaluating potential team members.
Ensure operational excellence and effectively manage teams handling maintenance tasks.
Set high expectations for engineers, coaching and guiding them towards success.
Cultivate a learning culture and consistently grow as a leader.
Take charge of overall planning, execution, and success of complex technical products.
Collaborate closely with product management to ensure development meets customer expectations.
Set clear priorities and provide leadership in a dynamic and innovative environment.
Be data-driven and seek new ways to improve services.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field.
8+ years of software development experience.
Strong leadership and collaborative skills with a passion for creating positive societal impact.
Proficiency in Angular, TypeScript, Flutter, C#, and AWS technologies.
Proven track record in product management and end-to-end project delivery.
Ability to cultivate a learning culture and consistently grow as a leader.
Knowledge of infrastructure as code (e.g., Terraform), CI/CD tools (e.g., GitHub Actions), and testing.
Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
Oral and written proficiency in English.
Solid experience in an agile development environment.
Strong organizational and prioritization skills, along with exceptional written and verbal communication abilities.
