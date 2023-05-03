Fullstack Web Developer

GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-05-03


Job Description
Fullstack web developer, portal and backend - mid
Full stack web development
React, CSS (Tailwind), Node.js, Java
MS Azure & DevOps

Department/Project Description
GlobalLogic is growing in Sweden and needs to increase our capacity in solution architecture. We are currently active in Fintech, retail, telecom, automotive, communications & media, industrial.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-15
E-post: tetiana.chekanovska@globallogic.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
GlobalLogic Sweden AB (org.nr 559042-2035)
Mårten Krakowgatan 2 (visa karta)
411 04  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
7732340

