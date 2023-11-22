Fullstack SW Developer
2023-11-22
We are now looking for a Fullstack SW Developer to develop digital products and services for our client within the automotive industry.
Work Description:
You will be part of an agile team developing digital products, platforms and services using the very latest technology.
* Develop applications, in collaboration with UX/UI designers
* Write both unit and integration tests, and develop automation tools
Skills & Experiences required
* A Bachelor's degree
* Skilled in Java, C#, .NET, Node.js, React.js, and Typescript, DynamoDB, lambda, AWS
* Experience of working with Microservices
• Experience from applications in a cloud environment
* Ability to create unit and integration tests
Personal skills required: You are a real team player and can easily collaborate with others. You are creative, helpful and open to knowledge sharing.. You are driven with a "Can Do" attitude You are analytical, and a problem solver.
