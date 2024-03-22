Fullstack Software Engineer (Web/Backend)
2024-03-22
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
The Car Sharing cluster at Volvo Cars consists of five teams that develop the car-sharing service Volvo On Demand, giving customers flexible access to cars. Using the power of our proprietary AI-supported mobility platform and modern technologies, we're part of shaping sustainable cities by reducing the number of cars and enabling more people to move freely, meaningfully, and sustainably.
As an engineer here, you'll work in a cross-functional agile product team creating and delivering the best possible solutions for people and cities. You'll have a lot of space to influence not only what we build, but also how we work. You'll work with passionate people to come up with what's next for our product. Above all, you'll help create space for a more sustainable future through car sharing.
We use the latest tools and languages to build our app and deliver a great experience to our web users. We believe that you have solid frontend or backend development skills with a strong interest and curiosity to learn more.
What you'll bring
We are looking for an engineer to join one of our friendly product teams in the Car Sharing Cluster. We believe you are a frontend engineer that has dabbled in backend and wants to learn more and improve your backend development skills. We are looking for someone who likes to be part of the whole product development cycle from ideation to code in production.
You also have
* 3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer in an agile and fast-paced environment
* frontend experience (we use React with Next.js)
* working with TypeScript or JavaScript
* working with Continuous Integration (we use CircleCi and Github Actions)
* working with deployment and operations (we use Docker and Kubernetes)
* working with an object-oriented language such as Kotlin or Java (we use Kotlin)
* working with web application frameworks like Spring or Dropwizard (we use Spring Boot)
* cross-team collaboration work
Extra awesome if you have experience with
* GraphQL APIs
* microservices using Google Cloud Platform or similar (AWS, Azure)
* some knowledge about relational SQL Databases (we use PostgreSQL)
* enjoy exploring new technologies
Want to know more? We hope so
