Fullstack Software Engineer (Senior)

Sanchez Perez, Juan Enrique / Datajobb / Malmö
2024-04-17


Work together with a team to ensure high performing application that is available in many markets, the application is today fully written in Typescript, Javascript together with Node.js,.

The right candidate should be able to plan and deliver assigned tasks by the organization.

Desired knowledge, experience, competence and skills:
• Experience with React.js and its core principles.
• Experience with testing frameworks like Jest and Storybook.
• Experience with relational databases like SQL, PostgreSQL preferable.
• Knowledge of containerization technologies such as Docker.
• Familiarity with continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.
• Experience with Google Cloud Platform services for deployment and hosting.

Requirements:
What 3 things from the box above are most important?
Working place: MALMÖ

Send your CV!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-03
E-post: hi@enriquesanchez.design

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sanchez Perez, Juan Enrique
215 32  MALMÖ

Arbetsplats
Jesp

Kontakt
Enrique Sanchez
hi@enriquesanchez.design
0761181018

Jobbnummer
8618715


 

