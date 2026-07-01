Fullstack Software Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help evolve a business-critical platform in a large home furnishing retail environment. The solution supports range planning and retail establishment by recommending article selections and enabling data-driven decisions across the business.
In this role, you will work across frontend, backend and data integrations while contributing to an ongoing cloud transition from GCP and Kubernetes-based hosting toward Azure-based solutions. You will be part of a modern product environment where scalable architecture, secure integrations and reliable data flows are central to the platform's success.
This is a strong opportunity for you who enjoy combining product impact, full-stack engineering and cloud transformation in one role.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and maintain a Vue 3 single-page application using Vuetify and SCSS.
You will build and scale Python FastAPI services together with data pipelines.
You will integrate the platform with BigQuery, Databricks and related data APIs.
You will implement secure authentication using Auth0 and internal network identity solutions.
You will automate dbt-driven updates of BigQuery tables and contribute to data pipeline work in Databricks.
You will enable Excel export functionality using XlsxWriter.
You will help shape a stable, secure and scalable architecture during the move toward Azure-based solutions.
Requirements5+ years of full-stack development experience.
Strong expertise in Vue.js, Python, FastAPI and cloud-native architecture.
Experience with Auth0 and Kubernetes.
Experience with both GCP and Azure as cloud providers.
Familiarity with CI/CD, environment-based configuration and secure API design.
Nice to haveExperience with SQL and GraphQL.
Experience with dbt and BigQuery.
Experience with Delta Sharing, Databricks or similar analytics and data-platform integrations.
Experience with Excel export generation using XlsxWriter.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7997747-2079284". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
SJ Lounge Malmö (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9986338