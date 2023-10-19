Fullstack Software Engineer
2023-10-19
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Our Organization
Within Vattenfall, Business Area (BA) Markets optimizes assets and effectively sources and trades commodities, thus ensuring best value for both Vattenfall and our customers. BA Markets is active across Europe with around 450 professionals working from Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.
Within BA Markets the mission of the Unit OU Operations is to drive the digital transformation. OU Operations consists of diverse and highly skilled employees from more than 20 countries. We work internationally from our locations in Stockholm (Solna), Hamburg and Amsterdam.
The team is driving smart decision making processes for various energy products and is helping to maximize our business portfolio value by providing a system landscape that is reliable, secure, scalable and highly flexible to produce the clean power the world need. Technology cannot tackle the climate change. People knowing technology can.
Join us in building together a new IT landscape for our Asset Optimisation and become part Vattenfall's mission to enable fossil free living within one generation. We are looking for the brightest IT minds that want to join us in our journey towards fossil freedom.
We are looking for a new member for our team as Fullstack Software Engineer to join us in Stockholm (Solna).
Your responsibilities as a Fullstack Software Engineer
You and your team colleagues are analyzing and developing software solutions using the latest technologies and methodologies to drive business development. You own the following responsibilities:
Connect with our business stakeholders and understand their business needs
Translate the needs into functional requirements and into productive code
Hands-on service development using Java and Python
Together with our business, develop fast, efficient, and automated solutions
Support the 24/7 on-call team for our business critical applications
Qualifications
Are you attracted by cutting edge technology and innovations? Perfect. We are looking for someone with an enthusiastic open mind that has great willingness to explore and learn.
Your profile as a Fullstack Software Engineer
Deep knowledge and experience in Software Development with Java and Python (at least 4-5 years)
Knowledge with Java Script, particularly Angular
Experiences with program interfaces/data flow streaming, realtime data such as Kafka and REST API
Experiences with micro service architecture, cloud ideally Azure and Kubernetes would be appreciated
A relevant graduate degree, e.g. Bachelor in (Business) Information Technology, Engineering or other related field
Have an entrepreneurial behavior and be passionate about developing yourself as well as our business
Strong level of customer focus and good communication skills
Collaborative team player but also self-driven and capable of working independently
Language skills: Swedish and English (proficient)
Additional Information
Location: Stockholm (Solna)
More information
For more information about the job you are welcome to contact Beata Lesniewski via phone (+46 70 539 63 51), for information about the recruitment process Carolina Osterman at carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden can be reached via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Please send your CV and Personal Letter through the application link, at latest 8th of November 2023.
Due to GDPR regulations, we kindly request that you only apply via our website. We cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
What we offer
At Vattenfall you will be fighting climate change through cutting-edge technological solutions. We offer you a chance to use your expertise in IT for solving global challenges while constantly learning new things, developing professionally and gain a solid understanding of the energy utility business as well. Besides being a challenging and inspiring place to work, we value a great work atmosphere. If you want to work in the forefront of technological innovation, have autonomy and freedom in your ways of working and the support of an international network of colleagues, Vattenfall is the right place for you.
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
At Vattenfall we also offer staff benefits such as favorable occupational pension agreements, parental leave allowances, flexible working hours and more. Read more about our benefits here: https://careers.vattenfall.com/about-us/compensation-and-benefits/.
We seek for diversity to build a more profitable and attractive company. We work actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of age, religion, gender identity & expression, sexual identity, disability, religion and ethnic background.
