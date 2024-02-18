Fullstack Software Engineer - Process Digitalisation
2024-02-18
We are looking for a fullstack software engineer to join EQT, you will be working together with software engineers, UX Designers, Data Engineers, and Business Stakeholders to revolutionise the core business of EQT and by that, the private equity industry.
You will be working in a team digitalising EQT 's end to end core processes to increase efficiency through automations where you are given a high amount of freedom under responsibility and will be able to contribute where you want to create value and in the direction you want to grow.
We believe that the key to a great team culture is great people having a great time together so we work a lot together and collaborate, but also plan team activities outside of work. We have plenty of perks in our office such as catered breakfast and even our own full-time barista!
What you'll do
You will work in an agile process (Scrum) together with an amazing team that build and continuously deploy business-critical applications where you will contribute to codebases in Node.js, TypeScript, React, Postgres, Snowflake, DBT, Workato, CircleCI and more. We have automated test pipelines and deploy all our applications to Kubernetes in GCP.
You will also contribute to solution designs on varying levels in the architecture landscape as well as be able to impact EQT's core processes when we digitalise them. We cherish everyones opinion on any matter of the platform both technical and business related and encourage everyone to speak their mind and get involved where they want to best provide value!
Besides our core proprietary process digitalisation platform "EQT Flow" we are soon starting development for a new exciting fullstack application seeking to streamline EQT's reporting needs. This is a great opportunity to innovate within an exciting greenfield application which you will be able to greatly impact.
Who are you?
You have experience working with Node, TypeScript, React and SQL
Ability to think creatively to find innovative and simple solutions for complex problems
Experience and passion for building great products and working closely with stakeholders
Strong communication skills and a team player
Humble with a growth mindset
You thrive in a fast-paced environment and like to get things done
You have experience and are enthusiastic about coding and building production-grade applications
You have experience with and value automated testing, pair programming, peer reviews, and great software craftsmanship in a collaborative team setting
Nice-to-have!
Having a pair of "UX Glasses" and an eye for design improvements is meritable
Experience working with data modelling and DBT
Experience working with analytics and visualization in BI tools (Power BI, Looker, Mode, etc) is a plus
Understanding of master data management, CI/CD release automation, data ingestion pipelines, Kubernetes, GCP, and app integration/orchestration (e.g., Workato) is also meritable
About EQT
With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy, EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organisation with EUR 119 billion in fee-generating assets under management across 48 active funds. EQT invests in good companies across the world with a mission to help them develop into great and sustainable companies, and make a positive impact with everything we do. EQT is a global company with a local approach. EQT has offices in more than 20 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas and more than 1,800 employees
EQT Tech D&I statement
EQT Tech is committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce. We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, functional variation, age, or other legally protected status. For individuals with functional variations who would like to request a tour of our accommodation, please reach out. Så ansöker du
