Fullstack Software Develper
2024-05-01
We are looking for a talented software full stack developer to join our rapidly growing team. The ideal candidate is continuously learning, up-to-date on the latest Software development, infrastructure architecture and DevOps processes, and constantly thinking of ways to automate systems. And it is a big plus if you have business in your mind.
Your Background
We would like to see you with a bachelor degree in engineering, IT or similar, but that is not a must for the right person, and you should have at least 5 years of previous work experience with a proficient knowledge of C/C++, python and Java programming. As a full stack software engineer, you must have prior knowledge and experience of in-house developed software applications, to be involved in software releases as well as maintenance and development work of build environment and quality assurance tools.
Required Qualifications
At least 5 years previous relevant work experience
Experience with Python, Java, Shell Script, C/C++, Golang
Experience with source control tools such as Git (and corresponding services like GitHub or GitLab)
Familiarity with Docker and container orchestration tools (eg Kubernetes, Docker Swarm)
Experience with Frontend development, can take over code base in Javascript, familiar with Frameworks eg VUE, React.
Database knowledge such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongDB, Redis
Fluent in English in both speech and writing
Meritorious Qualification
Has taken tech lead role for development team
Has experience in game industry
Personal Qualities
Strongly committed to developing world class products with high precision
Structured with good documentation and communication skills
Self-driven and reliable
Result- and business oriented
Strong team player with persistence
Willing to travel in EU and other coutries
