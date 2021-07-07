Fullstack .Net utvecklare, Stockholm - Shaya Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Fullstack .Net utvecklare, Stockholm
Shaya Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07
About the assignment:
Location: Stockholm
Duration: 6 months
Start: TBD
Apply: as soon as possible
Extent: 100%
Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.
Description
The Client is looking for a senior Fullstack .Net developer. You will be part of a development team co-located in Stockholm and Vilnius. The team consists of .Net-developers and testers responsible for developing solutions in the clients' custody area. Here you will develop and maintain systems and services, and you will become a super important part of our future building modern solutions enabling faster time to market and increased customer value. You will have one foot in daily development and one focusing on strategies, principles technical roadmap together with the team our solution architects and business specialists.
This role include working in an agile environment with responsibility from requirement to production in close collaboration with developer colleagues in the agile team. The development includes microsite, SPA's including integration to core backend systems.
It's a advantage if you have experiences working in the banking and finance sector.
Mandatory competence and experience:
C#
.Net core
Angular 8
English and Swedish
Preferred competence and experience:
Azure devops
Openshift
Splunk
Preferred personal qualities:
As a person you are driven, social, pragmatic, unpretentious and self-motivated.
______________________
How to proceed with the process
Apply for the assignment through this ad.
State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
Upload your CV in word format.
We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.
You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.
About Shaya Solutions
Stockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.
We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.
Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Shaya Solutions AB
Jobbnummer
5852740
