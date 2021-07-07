Fullstack .Net utvecklare, Stockholm - Shaya Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Shaya Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2021-07-07About the assignment:Location: StockholmDuration: 6 monthsStart: TBDApply: as soon as possibleExtent: 100%Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.DescriptionThe Client is looking for a senior Fullstack .Net developer. You will be part of a development team co-located in Stockholm and Vilnius. The team consists of .Net-developers and testers responsible for developing solutions in the clients' custody area. Here you will develop and maintain systems and services, and you will become a super important part of our future building modern solutions enabling faster time to market and increased customer value. You will have one foot in daily development and one focusing on strategies, principles technical roadmap together with the team our solution architects and business specialists.This role include working in an agile environment with responsibility from requirement to production in close collaboration with developer colleagues in the agile team. The development includes microsite, SPA's including integration to core backend systems.It's a advantage if you have experiences working in the banking and finance sector.Mandatory competence and experience:C#.Net coreAngular 8English and SwedishPreferred competence and experience:Azure devopsOpenshiftSplunkPreferred personal qualities:As a person you are driven, social, pragmatic, unpretentious and self-motivated.______________________How to proceed with the processApply for the assignment through this ad.State your preferred hourly rate in the application.Upload your CV in word format.We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.About Shaya SolutionsStockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-07Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-09Shaya Solutions AB5852740