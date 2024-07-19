Fullstack .NET developer
ARE YOU AN EXPERIENCED FULLSTACK .NET DEVELOPER LOOKING FOR YOUR NEXT CHALLENGE?
Then we would like to meet you! We are looking for talented employees who are interested to be a part of our exciting journey building the new organization within Automotive Software at ALTEN.
As an consultant at ALTEN you'll work with modern technology and construction for a sustainable future for word leading companies within the Automotive industry . As a part of our Stockholm team you'll work in a dynamic, innovative and international environment together with knowledgeable and supportive colleagues.
Does it sound interesting? Apply today!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
WHO ARE YOU?
To be a good match for the role we see that you hold at least 3 years of experience of software development within C#/.NET. You are a driven and engaged colleague with a problem-solving mind and a team player with great interest for new technology. We also think our new colleague has:
Experience with Foront-end (Angular or React)
Work experience in cloud environments within AWS
Meritorious if you have experience/knowledge within:
Microservices, CI/CD pipelines
Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform or Git
Swedish language skills
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
